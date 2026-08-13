Luigi Mangione expected to plead guilty in federal case over insurance CEO killing, NYT reports

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NEW YORK CITY — Luigi Mangione, the man accused of gunning down a health insurance executive on a Manhattan sidewalk, is expected to plead guilty in ​a federal case charging him with stalking, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

A guilty plea would avert a trial in the closely watched ‌case over the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, a brazen crime that was condemned by public officials but became emblematic of Americans' ⁠frustration with health insurance industry practices. It could ​also delay Mangione's trial next month on state murder ⁠charges.

Representatives for Mangione and the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Mangione is ‌due in federal court ‌on Friday for a hearing jointly requested by his lawyers and prosecutors, who did not ⁠give a reason. A guilty plea is not guaranteed, and Mangione ⁠could change his mind before or even during the hearing. The New York Times said it was unclear what Mangione might plead guilty to and that specifics of the deal could change because talks are ongoing.

He previously pleaded not guilty in April 2025 to murder, weapons and stalking charges brought by Manhattan federal prosecutors.

U.S. District Judge Margaret Garnett threw out the murder and weapons charges over legal ‌technicalities in a surprise ruling in January. The decision eliminated the possibility ​that Mangione would face the death penalty, though he still faces a possible sentence of life without parole if convicted on the remaining stalking charges.

His federal trial was most recently set for January.

Mangione separately pleaded not guilty in December 2024 to state terrorism, murder, weapons and forgery charges brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The terrorism charges were thrown out by a judge in September 2025.

A trial in that case is scheduled for September 8 before Justice Gregory Carro in Manhattan.

If he pleads guilty ​in the federal case, Mangione is likely to seek dismissal of the murder charge under New York's double jeopardy law, which ‌protects people from ‌being prosecuted twice for ⁠the same conduct. Bragg's office would oppose the move, arguing that the murder charge is legally distinct from the federal charges. Whoever loses would likely seek an emergency appeal.

Thompson led UnitedHealth Group's insurance unit before he was shot dead in the early morning of December 4, 2024, outside a hotel where an investor conference was ‌taking place.

Graphic footage of the killing ​and a five-day manhunt for a suspect made the case ‌a media fixture and social media ⁠sensation. Mangione was ​arrested in Pennsylvania.