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Utah Youth Sports Giving Day: September 12th

By | Posted - Aug. 11, 2026 at 3:17 p.m.

 
Utah Youth Sports Giving Day: September 12th

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Utah Youth Sports Giving Day aims to expand access to youth sports in Utah by raising $3 million for youth sports-focused nonprofit organizations. In conjunction with the Larry H. & Gail Miller Foundation and the Daniels Fund, Miller Sports + Entertainment announced Utah Youth Sports Giving Day is Saturday, September 12, 2026.

If you're a youth sports-focused nonprofit, league or program, you can sign up to be part of Giving Day starting now.

And if you're part of the community cheering from the stands, mark your calendars for September 12.

For more information, and to donate, visit utahgives.org.

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