Mother believed she was going to die, son charged with her attempted murder

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - Aug. 11, 2026 at 4:02 p.m.

 
A Utah County man accused of smothering his mother with a pillow is now charged with trying to kill her.

A Utah County man accused of smothering his mother with a pillow is now charged with trying to kill her. (Brian A Jackson, Shutterstock)

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PAYSON — A 42-year-old Payson man is accused of breaking into his mother's home and trying to kill her.

Alan Hiatt Evans was charged last week with attempted murder and aggravated burglary, first-degree felonies; aggravated abuse of a vulnerable adult, a second-degree felony; two counts of drug possession, a third-degree felony; THC possession, a class A misdemeanor; and theft and causing property damage, class B misdemeanors.

On Aug 2, Evans pushed his way into his mother's apartment. Evans, who had been removed from the apartment in the past, was told by his mother "to get out, that he shouldn't be there," but he ignored her, according to charging documents.

Evans then told his mother to take off her supplemental oxygen.

"You do things when he tells you to, or there is (expletive) to pay," she told investigators, according to the charges.

Evans then placed a pillow on his mother's face and pressed, the charges state.

"(The mother) believed she was going to die because her breathing was 'nonexistent,'" according to the charges. "When asked if she fought back, (she) said, 'I didn't try and the reason I didn't try is if you try to stop him, it gets worse. I know from experience.'"

Evans filled a bag with food and some of his mother's prescription medications and left, the charges state. He was later arrested by police.

"At the jail, (Evans) told the officers he would hunt down and kill them all when he got out. The officers obtained a warrant and the defendant submitted to chemical testing and the preliminary results were positive for amphetamines, Suboxone, benzodiazepines, fentanyl, methamphetamine and THC," according to the charges.

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Pat Reavy, KSLPat Reavy
Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops and courts beat.
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