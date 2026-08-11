Utah man accused of stealing materials from work, selling them

OREM — A Utah County man is accused of stealing nearly $200,000 worth of materials over the past couple of years from his company and selling them on the side.

Liasiate Pomee, 45, of Provo, was charged Monday in 4th District Court with theft, a second-degree felony.

According to charging documents, for "roughly the last two years," Pomee has been stealing materials from a business near 1500 West and 400 South in Orem, resulting in a total loss of approximately $190,000. The charges do not state the name of the business nor what kind of materials were taken.

Investigators, however, believe that on one occasion, "Pomee used a forklift to remove a pallet and dumped it over a fence, with a truck and trailer on the other side to collect the items," the charges state.

Surveillance video and company records led police to estimate "10 to 12 separate thefts and cash purchases by customers. In statements to officers, Pomee stated that he would have customers place orders with him and be paid in cash to obtain items," according to the charges. "He further acknowledged that he sold the materials cheaply because it was not his property."

Pomee told investigators he made between $40,000 and $50,000 selling the stolen materials, according to police.