Man dead after being struck by vehicle in Orem

By Kennedy Camarena, KSL | Posted - Aug. 10, 2026 at 2:08 p.m.

 
A 24-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle in Orem on Monday.

A 24-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle in Orem on Monday. (Greg Anderson, KSL)

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OREM — A 24-year-old man died after a vehicle hit him on Monday afternoon in Orem, police said.

The crash happened at 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of 700 E. University Parkway, Orem police said in a news release.

The 24-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash despite lifesaving efforts by responders.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, police said.

Eastbound lanes were impacted as the investigation continued on Monday.

This story may be updated.

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