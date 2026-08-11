Utah governor launches quantum technology initiative

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox said he wants to prioritize researching and investing in quantum technology as a key part of Utah's tech industry.

Quantum technology, which relies on principles of abstract physics first researched around a century ago, is most often used in computing, allowing for much faster processing and problem-solving compared with traditional computers. But the principles can also apply to other technologies including gravitational sensors and data networks.

"Quantum technology is going to change how we compute, communicate, manufacture, discover new medicines and defend our country, and Utah has the people and infrastructure to help lead that transformation," Cox said.

To give the technology a boost in the state, the governor signed an executive order Monday creating the Utah Quantum Initiative and a council to steer development of the technology. His order described the initiative as "a key part of Utah's economic strategic plan."

The initiative will be led by the Governor's Office of Economic Development with the Nucleus Institute, Utah's innovation hub that is overseen by the Utah Board of Higher Education, invited to serve as a co-lead.

"We already have world-class researchers, a strong semiconductor and advanced manufacturing base, a growing technology sector and important defense assets," the governor said. "This initiative is about connecting those strengths, building a workforce ready for what comes next and making sure the technologies of the future are invented, built and put to work here in Utah."

The initiative has been in the works for about eight months, according to Jefferson Moss, the commissioner of the Governor's Office of Economic Development.

"With some of the recent excitement and activity that's happening around quantum and also just the fact that it's moving so quickly, the governor felt it would be a good time to really make it clear that we're all in, and that led to the executive order," Moss told KSL.

Much like another emerging technology, artificial intelligence, quantum computing and other technologies come with great promise but also potential risks, including to cybersecurity, Moss said. The initiative aims to balance the development of quantum technology while establishing guardrails to protect Utahns.

"That's really what we're trying to do is build out a framework and a policy that can support citizens but also capture the benefit of the upside of what this could become," he said.

Cox's order directs the new Quantum Coordination Council to focus on several priorities for quantum technology development, including research, workforce development, promoting industry growth and commercialization, strengthening the supply chain, and working with the defense sector. It also calls for the council to "build public understanding and national reputation" and to make policy recommendations to the governor's office and the state Legislature.

The order comes on the heels of an executive order issued by President Donald Trump in June to accelerate quantum computing development nationally.

Utah's quantum council has until March 30, 2027 to deliver a report to policymakers on the status of the state's quantum infrastructure and capacity, and will be required to track the initiative's progress through the end of 2028, when Cox's order expires.

Contributing: Cameron Elliott