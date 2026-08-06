Rams wrap up training camp practices with no comeback decision from Aaron Donald

By Greg Beacham, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 6, 2026 at 8:49 p.m.

 
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay speaks to reporters during the NFL football team's training camp, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay speaks to reporters during the NFL football team's training camp, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

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LOS ANGELES — Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams are still waiting on Aaron Donald's comeback decision as they wrap up their training camp at Loyola Marymount University.

After the Rams held their final practice of camp Thursday, McVay said Donald's formal workout with the team went well at their regular training complex in Woodland Hills on Wednesday.

"He looked great, and he's still continuing to go through his process," McVay said. "No new news on that front. ... We've had a plan in place for a while, and the workout was one of those things. (Calling it an official workout) was kind of semantical to be able to use the equipment and things like that under the (rules) of the CBA. He's very deliberate and intentional about what this looks like. I'm careful to say things are going in the right direction. He's feeling good, but we're not to where we're able to say he is or isn't ready to do it. But he's doing great, and he looked outstanding, as I think all of us would expect."

McVay reiterated that the Rams will wait indefinitely for Donald's decision on whether to end his 2 1/2-year retirement. McVay also wouldn't speculate on whether Donald would entertain the notion of returning to the Rams later in the regular season.

"He has earned the right to be able to say how he feels," McVay said. "I saw (video of) the workout. I've been seeing the things that he's been doing. He and I probably talk every day, so it's one of those deals that if he wants to do it, we'd be excited about the possibility. And I think it's really important to acknowledge that if he doesn't, this guy gave this organization everything he had for 10 years. So if he is going to do it, he's going to do it the right way."

Donald only began to entertain the notion of a comeback in early June after the Rams traded for Myles Garrett, and he has been working to get in football shape for several weeks. He has worked out at the Rams' complex and at home while the team went through the past two weeks of training camp, which formally ends Friday.

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AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

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