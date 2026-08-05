Teen gets maximum sentence for shooting, killing man while robbing his apartment

ST. GEORGE — A mom talked about the process of grieving the loss of her adult son after he was killed during a home robbery before a teen was sentenced to prison for the killing on Wednesday. She said she wants her boy back.

"He's been dead for two years as I write this, and I am still devastated," the mom said.

Rhonda Bryels-Nechanicky talked about emotional and physical numbness she felt, and thinking her son was going to call her and tell her it was all a mistake. She talked about the emotions flooding back after just a few minutes of reprieve when someone calls to ask how she's doing.

"We can't bring him back, I don't get grandchildren from him, I don't get phone calls … I get to mourn his death for the rest of my life, as does my entire family," she told the judge. "I am devastated, my heart hurts, my tummy hurts, my brain is on fire. What will take this pain away? Nothing. Time will ease the acute pain but nothing will replace the son, man, boy I lost."

Sentence

Bransen Bryels-Nechanicky, 33, was shot and killed in his apartment at 20 N. Red Trail Lane in Washington, Washington County, in the early morning hours of June 30, 2024. His girlfriend reported they had returned home to find some of their belongings in the living room.

Charges said Simeon Gil Calnimptewa then left a room in a ski mask brandishing a gun, and Bransen Bryels-Nechanicky was shot after he charged the man to try and get the gun. He died at the hospital from injuries sustained in the shooting.

Fifth District Judge Ryan Christiansen sentenced Calnimptewa to 25 years to life in prison for aggravated murder, a first-degree felony — the maximum sentence for a juvenile offender — and zero to five years for aggravated assault, a third-degree felony. He suspended the smaller sentence and ordered it to run concurrently to the other if it is imposed in the future — something he agreed to do at the time the plea was entered.

He said the teenager made choices that led to the killing and placed himself in a situation with "deadly consequences." The judge told Calnimptewa that he can't put back the pieces of the lives he shattered — including his.

Calnimptewa, now 19, pleaded guilty to the charges in a plea deal that dismissed 10 additional felonies.

Deputy Washington County attorney Stephanie Harmon said Bryels-Nechanicky's girlfriend was in the courtroom but did not want to speak.

'Absolutely devastating tragedy'

Rhonda Bryels-Nechanicky said her goal now is to "live right by Branson and his memory." She stood between her twin sons, younger brothers to Bransen Bryels-Nechanicky, as she spoke in the courtroom.

If he were there, her oldest son would say, "Wow, all these people showed up for me," and complain that her statement was too long, she joked.

She said she used to provide grief therapy and cannot anymore because it hits close to home — but she wants Calnimptewa to receive the therapy she used to provide. She said she forgives him but still wants him to be punished and thinks he should spend the rest of his life in custody.

Rhonda Bryels-Nechanicky told Calnimptewa's family that she is sorry they have to go through this as well.

"By making the choices he did, he also chose the consequences," she said.

Bransen Bryels-Nechanicky (Photo: GoFundMe)

Jevvin Nechanicky, one of the brothers, said so many family members love and miss him.

"This is an absolutely devastating tragedy to our family," he said.

The other brother, Triere Nechanicky, said their older brother was their support; he talked about him pulling them around on a blanket when they were small.

His last words to his brother were about their future, and the big dreams they had.

"Nothing in life has given me more pain and anguish than the death of my brother Branson," he said.

Triere Nechanicky asked the judge for the maximum sentence to reflect the severity of the crime and their loss and keep the public safe.

Guilt and remorse

Calnimptewa apologized to the victim's family and thanked them for submitting letters to the court that provided a way for him to get to know what an amazing person Branson Bryels-Nechanicky was.

The teenager said he does not want to just take responsibility for his actions, but he wants to learn. He said he was not going to forget.

"There's really no words to express the underlying guilt that I feel and remorse. And I'm pretty sure most of his family and friends could say, it's like there's really no sentence that could justify what has been done, and I'll say I'm just sorry I put everyone through this, especially my family and the other family," he said.

Calnimptewa's attorney, Ryan Stout, said it is obvious that Branson Bryels-Nechanicky was well loved, and that his death was tragic — but he also pointed out that his client was 17 and drunk at the time of the killing. He said it is appropriate that the law treats juveniles differently. The attorney said Calnimptewa did not have a prior history of violence and is "deeply remorseful."