Layton police raid home believed to raise roosters for fighting

By Joe R. Wirthlin Jr, KSL | Posted - July 31, 2026 at 3:01 p.m.

 
A backyard in Layton on Friday. Layton police officers said the location was being used to raise roosters in preparation for rooster fighting.

A backyard in Layton on Friday. Layton police officers said the location was being used to raise roosters in preparation for rooster fighting. (Jack Grimm, KSL)

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LAYTON — Police raided a home in Layton on Friday that was allegedly being used to raise roosters for fighting.

A search warrant was served at a home near 900 E. Antelope Drive at about 7 a.m. by Layton police and in conjunction with Animal Care of Davis County.

Animals were not fighting at the location, according to Layton Police Lt. Riley Richins. He said the birds were just being raised there.

Richins said no individuals were taken into custody in connection with the raid and no injuries were sustained. Veterinarians traveled with the police to assist, as did an unnamed "federal partner." Their investigation continues.

After animal health experts and an on-site veterinarian examined the fowl, Animal Care of Davis County said the experts recommended that all birds involved "be humanely euthanized."

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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