Utah one of 5 potential host states for a nuclear energy campus

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is one step closer to hosting a potential nuclear energy campus after signing a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. Department of Energy to explore developing a site in Tooele County.

The Beehive State is one of five potential host sites for what the department is calling Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campuses, part of a federal initiative to boost nuclear energy development. It was chosen as one of the finalists for development out of 28 applications from 26 different states, Energy Secretary Chris Wright said.

"America's future depends on affordable, abundant energy," Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said. "Utah seeks to build a complete energy ecosystem, from fuel production and processing to advanced reactors and the technologies they power — creating new opportunities for innovation, investment and good-paying jobs. We're doing it through responsible stewardship of the land and resources we've been entrusted with."

Utah joins Tennessee, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Idaho as potential nuclear campus sites, according to a Department of Energy press release. The state's agreement with the department doesn't guarantee Utah will be chosen, but it lays the groundwork for a potential hosting agreement to be signed at a later date.

The department has asked states to finalize host agreements by Sept. 30, according to the Deseret News.

"This is a historic opportunity," said Emy Lesofski, energy adviser to the governor and director of the Office of Energy Development. "The economic and infrastructure benefits of hosting a campus like this are generational; we won't see another project with similar benefits for decades."

Both of Utah's Republican senators celebrated the announcement, with Sen. Mike Lee writing: "Utah leads the way!"

"Today's announcement is another vote of confidence in Utah's energy future," Sen. John Curtis said. "A Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campus in our state will strengthen American energy dominance, bolster our supply chains and create high-paying jobs that will benefit Utah for generations."

Curtis and Cox have both been vocal supporters of expanding nuclear and other forms of energy in Utah and across the United States as a way to boost energy production and promote energy independence.

While announcing Utah's bid for a nuclear campus in the west desert of Tooele County in March, the governor said the project's economic impact could rival that of Hill Air Force Base, which provides tens of thousands of jobs and billions of dollars to the state and local economy. He said the location in Tooele County is far enough from population centers, but close enough to major highways and railways to make transporting nuclear fuel possible.

"Utah is well positioned to lead," Cox said in March. "We have the talent. We have the institutions and the work ethic to build something that will last for generations."

Wright said the "campuses will be massive generators of economic growth, create thousands of high-paying jobs and be crucial to unleashing America's nuclear renaissance."

"We recognize there is still work ahead, but Utah has the innovative spirit necessary to take on a project of this scale and to do it in a safe and responsible way that respects and protects Utahns and the environment we treasure," Lesofski said. "We look forward to continuing this process with our federal partners."