Trump says US-Lebanon flights can resume, pledges help for that country after meeting its president

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WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump pledged to help Lebanon "a lot" during a White House meeting on Tuesday with the country's leader, Joseph Aoun, who came to push for long-term calm after months of war between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group.

The U.S. has championed peace in Lebanon but also has been increasingly distracted by a new round of escalation with the war in Iran, which has destabilized much of the Middle East. Trump says he now has little interest in talks with Iran's leader to end the war — at least for now.

In the meantime, Lebanon and Israel have held rare direct talks mediated by Washington. Aoun's White House visit was the first by a Lebanese president since 2009.

"It's been a very badly treated place and country and we're going to have it properly treated and treated with the respect it deserves," Trump told Aoun during a meeting which wrapped up the Lebanese leader's four-day visit to Washington. "We're gonna help it a lot," he said, without giving concrete details.

Hours after the meeting, Trump made the surprise announcement that he'd allow American carriers to resume direct flights to Lebanon for the first time in 40-plus years after the US suspended the route.

"I am hereby directing my Administration to allow all U.S. airline carriers to fly directly to Lebanon so that Americans can easily visit this beautiful land," Trump said on social media after Aoun had left the White House.

Direct flights between the U.S. and Lebanon were suspended in 1985 by President Ronald Reagan's administration following the hijacking of TWA Flight 847.

That announcement aside, Lebanon hopes the Washington talks result in Israeli troops withdrawing from large swaths of southern Lebanon that they currently occupy, and the Lebanese military receiving support to assert full control in areas where Hezbollah militants had held sway.

Trump said of Israel's army fully withdrawing from Lebanon, "They're in the process of doing that. They're in the process of redeploying," but didn't elaborate.

Aoun told Trump, "Your vision is peace," calling it Trump's "legacy." He also called Trump a "great president."

Trump responded by joking, "I do agree with that" and said Aoun was handsome and "knows how to get to me," adding, "Now he can have anything."

Lebanon and Israel announced a "framework agreement" on June 26, setting a plan for Israeli forces to withdraw and for the disarmament of Hezbollah, which for decades had a strong presence in southern Lebanon. The deal's implementation was to begin in small "pilot zones."