Man charged with attempted murder dies from self-inflicted injury in jail

ST. GEORGE — Jose Delfino Lopez Garcia died from self inflicted injuries earlier this month, less than two weeks after being charged with the attempted murder of his girlfriend.

Garcia was discovered unconscious in his cell, where he was housed alone, on July 2. Staff immediately began emergency medical care, and then treatment continued at the hospital, the Washington County Sheriff's Office announced on July 8.

On July 10, prosecutors dismissed charges accusing the man of beating his girlfriend. The charges claimed the woman was being treated for fractured bones and a brain bleed.

Garcia, 28, was charged on June 28 with attempted murder, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault, a second-degree felony; and aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

Initially, Garcia was arrested for investigation of assault, but by the time charges were filed against him, the accusations were more serious, citing the woman's diagnosis in the hospital. Charging documents said the woman's manager observed Garcia behind the woman in a video call, and the woman had asked the manager to save screenshots of a conversation that she deleted so Garcia could not find them. The manager began working with a local victim advocate.

Police were called to the apartment shortly afterward on a call that she was having a seizure. Charges allege that Garcia reported she had "taken several medications," but police "observed significant injuries."

The documents claim her facial injuries were likely caused by being strangled.

The woman reported she had been physically abused by Garcia for two months, including being punched and choked, and that he had threatened to kill her dog, her or her family if she went to police, charges stated.