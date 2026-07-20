Man threatened by 'finger guns' arrested in road rage investigation

DRAPER — A 57-year-old man accused of throwing rocks through the windows of a vehicle, allegedly because he felt threatened by "finger guns," was arrested over the weekend in a road rage confrontation.

The man claimed that the two people "sped past him recklessly and made 'finger guns,' and he found that threatening. He then stated that the victim pulled over in front of him and stopped quickly, so he hit the rear of the victim's vehicle with his car. He did indicate that he hit the victim's car with his car intentionally," a police booking affidavit states.

The man then got out of his car near 150 East and 12300 South and picked up some rocks "in case the victim had a gun," according to the affidavit.

Just as the man was about to throw the rocks, he was spotted by an off-duty officer who was driving by.

"The off-duty officer bleeped his siren, and the suspect threw the rock through the victim's front passenger-side window," according to the affidavit.

Both the rear and front passenger side windows were smashed.

The man was arrested for investigation of two counts of aggravated assault and causing property damage. All counts come with suggested road rage penalty enhancements if convicted.