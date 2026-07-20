North Salt Lake man gets jail time stemming from sexual activity with girl

OGDEN — A North Salt Lake man has been sentenced to more than 200 days of jail stemming from sexual activity with a girl in South Ogden in 2025 and 2026.

Judge Catherine Conklin last Wednesday sentenced Isaac Hernandez Casas, 19, to 210 days of jail with credit for 121 days served on his convictions for sexual abuse of a child and enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity, second-degree felonies. She also sentenced him to suspended prison terms of one to 15 years on each of the counts and placed him on probation for four years.

Hernandez pleaded guilty to the two counts as part of a June 4 plea deal with Weber County Attorney's Office prosecutors. Four other charges he faced were dismissed, including two additional counts of sexual abuse of a child and counts of enticing a minor and distributing material harmful to a minor, third-degree felonies.

As part of the plea deal, Hernandez admitted to inappropriately touching the 12-year-old girl and using electronic communications to entice her between Aug. 1 last year and Jan. 8. Hernandez was a family friend and engaged in the activity on at least three separate occasions despite her discomfort, according to charging documents.

On one occasion the girl "started shaking because she was scared," read the charging papers, which also reported several text messages that were sexual in nature between the two. The girl "described Isaac as a family friend whom she knew to be 19, and she disclosed that she and Isaac discussed their ages, and she told him she was 12."