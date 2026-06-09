3 sentenced to jail, probation for 2022 assault in Salt Lake apartment

SALT LAKE CITY — Three people have been sentenced after charges accused them of holding a woman captive and torturing her in a Salt Lake City apartment four years ago.

According to charging documents, two men and a woman were accused of not allowing a woman to leave, drugging her and assaulting her after she refused to have sex. Charges said two children were present during the assault.

Each of them ultimately pleaded guilty and was sentenced on May 15 to prison, but the prison sentences were suspended in favor of one year in jail and probation.

The sentences

Sergio Octavio Reynoso, 38, of Murray, was sentenced to one to 15 years in prison, but the sentence was suspended, and he was instead ordered to spend one year in jail and then four years on probation.

He pleaded guilty on Jan. 28 to forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. The charge was reduced from a first-degree felony as part of a plea deal that dismissed seven charges of aggravated sexual assault and one charge of aggravated kidnapping, first-degree felonies, in addition to aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, two counts of endangering a child, a third-degree felony, and two counts of committing a violent offense in the presence of a child, a class B misdemeanor.

The other two charged, Ryan James Crowther, 33, and Randee Krukowsi, 33, both from Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty last fall as part of deals that dismissed 11 felonies.

Crowther pleaded guilty to rape, a first-degree felony, and was sentenced to five years to life in prison, but that term was also suspended in favor of one year in jail and five years of probation.

Krukowsi pleaded guilty to aggravated assault causing serious injury, reduced to a second-degree felony, and was ordered like Reynoso to spend one year in jail and four years on probation, with a suspended prison sentence of one to 15 years.

Third District Judge Barry Lawrence issued the sentences on May 14 after hearing comments from the woman who was assaulted and her mother, followed by statements from Crowther, Reynoso and Krukowski.

Each of them were ordered to not drink alcohol or do drugs and submit to random drug testing.

The three individuals were also ordered to not have any contact with the victim.

What happened?

In April 2022, a 22-year-old woman called 911 after leaving an apartment where she reported she had been assaulted and not allowed to leave. She was treated for "severe injuries," and police went to the apartment with a search warrant.

Charging documents said she had gone to a Salt Lake apartment, 1450 S. West Temple, where the three defendants and two children, both under the age of 10, were present. While the woman was there, Krukowski and Reynoso tried to get the woman to engage in sex, according to police, but she refused and tried to leave.

Police said the woman was forced into a bedroom, threatened with a gun to take Xanax pills and was sexually assaulted while going in and out of consciousness.

Krukowski admitted in her plea statement that she had used unlawful force when striking the woman in her head.

Crowther admitted to having sexual intercourse with the woman and "intended, knew about or was reckless about (her) lack of consent."

Reynoso admitted to touching the woman's genitals while she was unable to consent because she was under the influence of drugs.