2 injured, home lost in Sandy fire

By Kennedy Camarena, KSL | Posted - Aug. 3, 2026 at 8:24 a.m.

 
A Sandy home was consumed in a fire Monday.

A Sandy home was consumed in a fire Monday. (Sandy Fire Department)

2 photos
Save Story

SANDY — Two people were injured and a cat died early Monday after a home caught fire in Sandy.

The fire started at 2:20 a.m. near 8800 S. 300 East, according to Sandy Deputy Fire Chief Chris Aston. He said two people were in the home at the time of the fire. One was in a wheelchair and received help from the other as the two got out of the home safely. The person who gave aid went back inside the house to save a pet from the fire and was injured, Aston said.

One person ended up going to the University of Utah Burn Center and Aston said one cat died. The house was a total loss after firefighters worked one and a half hours to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation on Monday.

Photos

Most recent Salt Lake County stories

Related topics

UtahPolice & CourtsSalt Lake County
Kennedy Camarena
KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  