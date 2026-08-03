2 injured, home lost in Sandy fire

SANDY — Two people were injured and a cat died early Monday after a home caught fire in Sandy.

The fire started at 2:20 a.m. near 8800 S. 300 East, according to Sandy Deputy Fire Chief Chris Aston. He said two people were in the home at the time of the fire. One was in a wheelchair and received help from the other as the two got out of the home safely. The person who gave aid went back inside the house to save a pet from the fire and was injured, Aston said.

One person ended up going to the University of Utah Burn Center and Aston said one cat died. The house was a total loss after firefighters worked one and a half hours to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation on Monday.