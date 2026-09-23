The Utah Checkdown podcast: Are the Utes being undervalued? A look at Utah's 3-0 start

SALT LAKE CITY — Nonconference play is officially in the books, and the Utah Utes are sitting at an unblemished 3-0. But as Big 12 play looms, one big question remains: Is Utah finally getting the national respect they deserve, or are critics still holding back?

In this episode, host Josh Furlong breaks down:

The AP Top 25 voting process: A transparent look inside Josh's official AP ballot, how the consensus poll really works, the debate over who belongs, and addressing voter bias perceptions.

A transparent look inside Josh's official AP ballot, how the consensus poll really works, the debate over who belongs, and addressing voter bias perceptions. Big 12 action & playoff perception: Can the Big 12 realistically get two teams into the College Football Playoff? Plus, takeaways from West Virginia's win, Texas Tech's performance against Houston, and why the November showdown with BYU is looking more and more like a high-stakes title eliminator.

Can the Big 12 realistically get two teams into the College Football Playoff? Plus, takeaways from West Virginia's win, Texas Tech's performance against Houston, and why the November showdown with BYU is looking more and more like a high-stakes title eliminator. Advanced analytics love the Utes: Why advanced metrics like Bill Connelly's Resume SP+ and Brian Fremeau's FEI game ratings have Utah ranked in the top two nationally.

Why advanced metrics like Bill Connelly's Resume SP+ and Brian Fremeau's FEI game ratings have Utah ranked in the top two nationally. Recapping the 33-0 shutout win over Utah State: Utah's first FBS shutout in years, preserving the zero in the red zone, and holding the Aggies under 200 total yards.

Utah's first FBS shutout in years, preserving the zero in the red zone, and holding the Aggies under 200 total yards. Devon Dampier's pocket poise: Why the box score doesn't tell the whole story of Dampier's continued maturation as a passer from the pocket.

Why the box score doesn't tell the whole story of Dampier's continued maturation as a passer from the pocket. Morgan Scalley's aggressive identity: Scalley's candid thoughts on going for two, testing unconventional looks, and playing to dictate the game.

Give the podcast a listen above or subscribe through any of your favorite platforms, including Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and many more.