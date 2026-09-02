MLS transactions roundup: Inter Miami acquire Riquelme Fillipi

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Sep 02 (Field Level Media) - Inter Miami signed winger Riquelme Fillipi from Brazil's SE Palmeiras through the end of ​the 2029-30 season.

Financial terms were not disclosed on Wednesday by the Herons, who hold an option for the 2030-31 season.

Fillipi, 19, will occupy a U22 Initiative slot. The Brazilian recorded 30 ‌goals and four assists in 80 appearances with Palmeiras' U-20 side.

Also Wednesday, Miami acquired an international roster slot from the New England Revolution ⁠in exchange for $200,000 in general allocation money -- $100,000 in 2026 ​and $100,000 in 2027.

--The Chicago Fire acquired winger Johan ⁠Gomez from Germany's Eintracht Braunschweig.

The 25-year-old Texas native is under contract through the 2028-29 season with a ‌club option for 2029-30.

Gomez recorded ‌four goals and nine assists in 99 matches with Braunschweig.

"We're excited to add a player ⁠of Johan's caliber to the club," Fire head coach Gregg ⁠Berhalter said. "To have already accumulated more than 100 appearances in Germany at his age speaks to both his quality and consistency. His versatility gives us valuable flexibility across multiple positions, and we believe he will strengthen the group as we continue building a competitive roster."

Gomez played for USL League One side North Texas SC, Portugal's FC Porto B and Germany's FSV Zwickau before joining Braunschweig in ‌the 2023-24 season.

The Fire also sent forward Jason Shokalook to Real Salt ​Lake in exchange for $50,000 in general allocation money this year and $100,000 next year as well as a future sell-and-trade percentage.

Shokalook, 23, played in nine matches this season and one last season for the Fire.

--CF Montreal acquired defender Viktor Radojevic on loan from Chicago for the rest of the 2026 season with an option to extend through June 30, 2027. Montreal will send the Fire $100,000 in general allocation money and receive an international spot for the remainder of the current season.

Radojevic, 22, is a ​Serbia native who has played 514 minutes in 13 appearances with one assist in all competitions with the Fire in 2026. ‌He played in ‌10 league matches (three ⁠starts) for 294 minutes.

--The Philadelphia Union terminated forward Markus Anderson's loan to Brooklyn FC of the USL and loaned him to Danish first-division side Lyngby Boldklub.

Anderson, 22, had one goal in seven matches (three starts) during the 2024 and 2025 seasons with Philadelphia. He had six goals and four assists in 16 matches (14 starts) for ‌Brooklyn FC this year.

--Austin FC acquired ​defender Chris Applewhite on loan from Nashville SC through June ‌2027 in exchange for $50,000 in ⁠general allocation money and ​includes a purchase option.

Applewhite, who turned 19 on Aug. 23, played in five matches (two starts) for Nashville SC in ​2025.

(--Field Level Media)