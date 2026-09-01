MLB's Los Angeles Angels to be sold to Rams, Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke

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ANAHEIM, Calif. — Kroenke Sports and Entertainment says it has reached a deal to purchase the Los Angeles Angels from Arte Moreno.

The company led by Stan Kroenke made the surprising announcement Tuesday, saying it expects to close the transaction in early 2027.

Kroenke's company owns the NFL's Los Angeles Rams, Arsenal of the English Premier League, the NBA's Denver Nuggets, the NHL's Colorado Avalanche and Major League Soccer's Colorado Rapids. The company has now added the Angels, whose turbulent 20-year tenure under Moreno's ownership will finally come to an end.