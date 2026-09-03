MLS transactions roundup: SDFC sign F Cedric Bakambu

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Sep 04 (Field Level Media) - San Diego FC signed free agent forward Cedrick Bakambu through the 2026 season with club options for 2027 and 2027-28, the team announced ​Thursday.

Bakambu, 35, represented Congo DR at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and spent the past two seasons with La Liga side Real Betis, where he had 15 goals and seven assists in 74 appearances.

"Cedric brings an incredible level of experience and proven quality ‌to San Diego FC," said SDFC sporting director Tyler Heaps. "He has built an outstanding career competing at the highest levels in Europe and internationally, and his ability to consistently find the ⁠back of the net has been a defining part of his game."

Bakambu ​has racked up 191 goals and 39 assists in 492 professional ⁠appearances since 2010 with clubs in France, Turkey, China, Greece, the UAE and Spain.

--Inter Miami CF acquired midfielder Matias Galarza from Argentina's River Plate for ‌the rest of this season plus ‌a purchase option for next season.

Galarza, 24, started four games for Paraguay in the World Cup and scored the lone ⁠goal in a 1-0 victory over Turkey in Group D play. He has four goals ⁠in 19 international matches for Paraguay.

Galarza was with Atlanta United on loan earlier this season and has one assist in 10 matches (eight starts).

--The New England Revolution acquired center back Joshua Wynder on a year-long loan from Portugal's SL Benfica.

The Revs acquired the 21-year-old defender's discovery priority from Nashville SC in exchange for $50,000 in 2026 general allocation money.

Wynder began his club career with hometown side Louisville City SC in the USL Championship in 2021. He has eight goals in 75 appearances between Louisville and Liga Portugal 2.

--The Chicago Fire acquired defender Noah ‌Allen on loan from Inter Miami, with a permanent trade option following the 2026 season. He will ​occupy a U22 Initiative roster slot.

Allen, 22, has two goals and six assists in 90 MLS matches (57 starts) for Miami since 2022, helping the Herons win the 2023 Leagues Cup, 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield and 2025 MLS Cup.

The Fire also sent defender Joel Waterman to the Portland Timbers for $100,000 in general allocation money. Waterman, 30, scored two goals in 26 matches across all competitions for Chicago since he was acquired in August of last season.

--The Houston Dynamo acquired South African forward Lyle Foster on loan from England's Burnley FC through June 2027, with a club option for a permanent transfer.

Foster, 26, recorded three goals and two assists in 26 Premier League appearances in the 2025-26 ​season. He helped the Clarets earn promotion to England's top flight twice, including an EFL Championship title in 2022-23.

--The Vancouver Whitecaps parted ways with J.C. Ngando after the midfielder ‌cleared waivers.

Ngando, 26, was ‌the fifth overall selection by ⁠Vancouver in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft but played in just 36 MLS matches (14 starts) and had two goals and six assists. This season, he didn't score in three matches (one start).

--Austin FC agreed to trade a 2026 international roster slot to Charlotte FC in exchange for $155,000 in 2026 general allocation money. Austin will regain the international slot at the end of the 2026 season.

--New York City FC acquired $175,000 in GAM and a 2027 MLS SuperDraft second- round ‌pick from Toronto FC in exchange ​for a 2026 international roster slot.

--Sporting Kansas City acquired a pair of forwards on ‌loan, getting Ruben Ramos, 19, from the ⁠Los Angeles Galaxy and Seymour ​Reid, 18, from New York City FC. Both will remain with the club through the shortened 2027 season. The deals cost Sporting KC a combined $125,000 in general ​allocation money.

(--Field Level Media)