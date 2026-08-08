Father of soccer star Lionel Messi dies at 68 in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES — Jorge Messi, the father of soccer star Lionel ​Messi, died on Friday night at the age of 68 at a medical clinic in the Argentine city ‌of Rosario after a long illness, the Argentine footballer's family confirmed to Reuters.

Jorge ⁠spent his final months ​alternating between a medical center ⁠in Rosario and his home, accompanied by his wife ‌Celia and his children ‌Rodrigo, Matías and María Sol, the family said.

Lionel Messi ⁠spent time with his father ⁠after the World Cup before rejoining his club, Inter Miami, for whom he returned to action a week ago.

Jorge closely accompanied his son Lionel throughout his career, beginning with his early years at Barcelona. He acted as ‌a crucial pillar of support and, ​for several years, served as his representative.

"I always needed my dad's approval, ever since I was a kid. After every match, I'd ask him what he thought of how I played," the global soccer star said previously.

During the World Cup, the captain of the Argentine national team ​experienced mixed emotions after scoring a hat trick in the opening ‌match against Algeria, ‌breaking ⁠down in tears while celebrating his first goal.

Later, at a press conference, Lionel explained that his tears were due to "something unrelated to football" after going through "a few difficult, complicated days."

Days ‌later, the family issued ​a statement regarding Jorge's "health situation", informing ‌the public that ⁠he was ​undergoing medical treatment.