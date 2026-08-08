Father of soccer star Lionel Messi dies at 68 in Argentina

By Ramiro Scandolo, Reuters | Posted - Aug. 8, 2026 at 10:01 a.m.

 
Lionel Messi's father and agent Jorge Messi arrives at his lawyers' office in Barcelona, Spain Sept. 4, 2020.

Lionel Messi's father and agent Jorge Messi arrives at his lawyers' office in Barcelona, Spain Sept. 4, 2020. (Nacho Doce, Reuters)

Save Story
KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Jorge Messi, father of Lionel Messi, died at 68 in Rosario, Argentina.
  • He spent his final months between a medical center and home with family.
  • Jorge was a crucial support for Lionel, serving as his representative for years.

BUENOS AIRES — Jorge Messi, the father of soccer star Lionel ​Messi, died on Friday night at the age of 68 at a medical clinic in the Argentine city ‌of Rosario after a long illness, the Argentine footballer's family confirmed to Reuters.

Jorge ⁠spent his final months ​alternating between a medical center ⁠in Rosario and his home, accompanied by his wife ‌Celia and his children ‌Rodrigo, Matías and María Sol, the family said.

Lionel Messi ⁠spent time with his father ⁠after the World Cup before rejoining his club, Inter Miami, for whom he returned to action a week ago.

Jorge closely accompanied his son Lionel throughout his career, beginning with his early years at Barcelona. He acted as ‌a crucial pillar of support and, ​for several years, served as his representative.

"I always needed my dad's approval, ever since I was a kid. After every match, I'd ask him what he thought of how I played," the global soccer star said previously.

During the World Cup, the captain of the Argentine national team ​experienced mixed emotions after scoring a hat trick in the opening ‌match against Algeria, ‌breaking ⁠down in tears while celebrating his first goal.

Later, at a press conference, Lionel explained that his tears were due to "something unrelated to football" after going through "a few difficult, complicated days."

Days ‌later, the family issued ​a statement regarding Jorge's "health situation", informing ‌the public that ⁠he was ​undergoing medical treatment.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

WorldNational SportsSoccer
Ramiro Scandolo
    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  