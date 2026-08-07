England forward Ivan Toney charged with assault after a London nightclub incident

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 7, 2026 at 5:02 a.m.

 
England's Elliot Anderson (8) replaces Ivan Toney (22) during the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between France and England in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, July 18, 2026.

England's Elliot Anderson (8) replaces Ivan Toney (22) during the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between France and England in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, July 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

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LONDON — England forward Ivan Toney has been charged with assault after an incident at a nightclub, police said Friday.

Authorities said Toney was charged July 31 with assault "causing actual bodily harm." The alleged incident took place in December at a nightclub in the Soho district of London.

Police did not immediately give any other information about what happened.

BBC Sports said a spokesperson for Toney said the player "acknowledges the charge and although he is naturally shocked, he looks forward to being given the opportunity to clear his name in court."

Toney, who plays for Al-Ahli in the Saudi Arabian league, is expected to appear in court on Sept. 24.

The 30-year-old Toney was a member of England's squad that finished in third place at the World Cup last month.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

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