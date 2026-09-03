John Hunter Nemechek loses Legacy Motor Club seat

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Sep 03 (Field Level Media) - Legacy Motor Club announced that John Hunter Nemechek will ​not return to drive the No. 42 Toyota in the NASCAR Cup Series next season.

Nemechek, 29, has been with the Jimmie Johnson-owned team ‌since the 2024 season. He has only one top-five finish and two top-10 efforts in 26 starts ⁠this season.

"Legacy Motor Club has made ​the decision to part ways with John ⁠Hunter Nemechek at the conclusion of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season," ‌the team said in ‌a statement Wednesday. "We are grateful for John Hunter's contributions to Legacy ⁠Motor Club and appreciate his professionalism and commitment ⁠to the organization throughout his time with the team. We remain focused on finishing the 2026 season strong together and wish John Hunter the very best in the future."

Nemechek is still looking for his first win in the NASCAR Cup Series after collecting 11 checkered flags in the O'Reilly ‌Auto Parts Series and 13 in the Craftsman ​Truck Series.

"I am incredibly grateful to Legacy Motor Club for the past three years," he said in a statement. "While I am obviously disappointed with their decision, I am as motivated as ever. It has been such an honor to represent Toyota, Legacy Motor Club and all of their sponsors. I can't wait to continue this journey, as I know my best days ​are ahead.

"This is a tough sport, and I am so thankful for the love and ‌support from Tyler ‌Gibbs, Jack ⁠Irving, everyone at Pye Barker, my JHN Autosports team, and so many others that have kept me lifted up through good times and bad. For now, I'm going to hug my family, focus on putting together 10 great races to ‌finish the year, and figuring ​out what comes next."

Legacy Motor Club has ‌not announced a replacement driver ⁠for the ​No. 42 car.

The NASCAR Cup Series continues Sunday with the playoff opener at Darlington Raceway.

(--Field ​Level Media)