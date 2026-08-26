NASCAR unveils 2027 schedule, which includes a return to Naval Base Coronado

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DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR will return to Naval Base Coronado for another race that recognizes the men and women who serve.

The sanctioning body released its 2027 schedule Wednesday. The slate begins at Daytona International Speedway and wraps up back in the Sunshine State at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Among the highlights: a return to San Diego for the Cup and O'Reilly Auto Parks series. NASCAR and the Department of Defense unveiled a multi-year plan to host events beyond Coronado. In 2028, they intend to take the military-base street race to a different U.S. military installation.

The exhibition Clash will be held at Daytona the weekend before the Daytona 500. NASCAR's All-Star race will be held at North Wilkesboro Speedway. And the season-ending NASCAR championship weekend will return to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the second straight year.

Homestead hosted NASCAR's championship weekend from 2002-2019 before welcoming the season finale back in 2026. The venue is currently undergoing a $20 million capital investment project that will transform the track and enhance race-day experiences for fans, partners and industry stakeholders.

Also noteworthy: Dover Motor Speedway returns to a Cup Series points-race date May 16 after hosting the All-Star race; the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway will serve as the final regular-season race in the Cup Series, setting the field for the Chase; and Pocono Raceway will feature all three national series during its race weekend in June.

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