Fernando Alonso longs for 'real Formula 1' as he ponders future

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

Sep 04 (Field Level Media) - Fernando Alonso's future is in doubt, and he ​has offered little to provide additional clarity.

The Aston Martin driver, who has been one of the most outspoken critics of new engine ‌regulations, continued along that path when he spoke with reporters this week.

"Unfortunately, this is what it ⁠is," Alonso said. "This is not the ​Formula 1 we grew up with. ⁠This is not the Formula 1 that we all want, drivers, spectators. ‌So, we must change ‌a few things; it will not happen immediately. It will ⁠happen for the future. But I hope ⁠I can contribute somehow for the next set of regulations and we can go back to the real Formula 1."

The 45-year-old product of Spain is driving on an expired contract, though he appears to have little avenue away from Aston Martin, with most other major drivers and ‌openings matched up already.

Instead, retirement appears to be ​on the table.

But even though his team has netted improved performance the past two races on the strength of a new Honda engine upgrade, Alonso made it clear that the upgrade alone wasn't enough to convince him to return in 2027.

"For my decision it is not really about the car," Alonso said. "I will be professional and working at my ​100%, fighting for P15 or fighting for a podium. But for me it ‌is more about ‌the regulations."

Alonso ⁠had his first points result of the season at the Dutch Grand Prix last time out, finishing in ninth.

"It was a nice boost for everyone knowing that at least the direction that we are taking is the right ‌one," Alonso added. "Because we changed ​a lot of things in the car ‌since Budapest. And obviously ⁠we know, ​we feel that in the corners we are getting in a much better place."

(--Field ​Level Media)