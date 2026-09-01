Olympians and Paralympians celebrate the launch of Utah 2034 Champion Schools

SALT LAKE CITY — Elementary schools across Utah are counting down to the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, with an initiative aimed at some champion-level learning.

One pilot program, Utah 2034 Champion Schools, is about more than excitement for the games as athletes and organizers push for some champion schools statewide.

Launching this fall, the program brings values of the Olympic and Paralympic movements into elementary schools throughout the state. The platform is set to launch in 72 elementary schools within seven school districts, including Salt Lake City, Cache County, Granite, Iron County, North Sanpete, Duchesne County and Uintah County.

Each of those participating schools will focus on a different value each month with activities aimed to give students opportunities to explore the value in different ways, like reading and motivational videos with Paralympic and Olympic athletes.

"The ability to launch champion schools seven and a half years before our opening ceremonies is an amazing opportunity for our organizing committee and for the state of Utah," Brad Wilson, Utah 2034 CEO and vice chair, said.

To celebrate the program, Backman Elementary School held its own "opening ceremony" on Tuesday that included a torch relay, a parade of classrooms and an assembly involving Olympians and Paralympians. The elementary school was the first of seven elementary schools to hold their own ceremonies throughout September, according to the Utah 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games' host.

Amy Garf, who was a torchbearer in the Milan-Cortina games, leads students in a march around the assembly hall inside Backman Elementary School. (Photo: Mike Anderson, KSL)

The program is an extension of the Ken Garff for Good Literacy Initiative, which announced the launch of the platform along with the organizing committee for the Utah 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Games. First lady Abby Cox was also at Backman Elementary for the program's launch.

"We have Olympic and Paralympic athletes that want to be part of this, because there's just nothing quite like inspiring the youth in our state and our community," Wilson said. "And I think in many ways these Olympians see themselves in these young kids."

Bobsledder Hunter Powell is one of those Olympians who hopes his words inspire the kids in Utah's elementary schools.

"For one, it's a huge honor to get to talk to them," Powell said. "To be able to be in a position where hopefully I can inspire these kids to do something great."

Eight years go by fast, and Powell said he hopes kids today will feel inspired to take the time to pursue a sport and show up at school.

Left to right: Kaysha Love, Joe Pleban, and Hunter Powell greet students at Backman Elementary. (Photo: Mike Anderson, KSL)

Bobsledder Kaysha Love, who is engaged and set to marry Powell in just two days, added to his remarks by comparing her time in school to competing in the Olympics. She said the sport is a "glorified recess" that revolves around teamwork.

"I remember when I was their age, like, I didn't really have a dream of becoming an Olympian, right? I just had this desire to want to get out with my friends. I loved recess, I loved doing group activities in class," Love said. "All that stuff is very similar to what we do as Olympians, you know?"

Left to right: Olympic bobsledders Hunter Powell and Kaysha Love, and Paralympic Snowboarder answer questions in a panel at Backman Elementary. (Photo: Mike Anderson, KSL)

At the same time, the program helps to build a foundation that powers the future of young minds. With the campaign aimed at strong attendance and reading, Paralympic snowboarder Joe Pleban, who has loved reading since he was a kid, said it's a huge deal that the Utah 2034 Champion Schools focuses on reading and the Olympics.

"I think getting the kids excited about the Games now is awesome because it's locked in, it's on the calendar, and so having the theme be Olympic and Paralympic and the Games coming to Utah, hand-in-hand with reading, it gives them excitement, it gives them something to look forward to," Pleban said. "And as they grow up through the years, they're looking forward to being part of Utah 2034."