Project B adds Russell Westbrook as co-founder

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Sep 02 (Field Level Media) - Russell Westbrook is going ​back to work, joining Project B on Wednesday as a co-founder and its new chief strategy officer.

The ‌recently retired NBA superstar will help the upstart five-on-five women's basketball league ⁠launch in early 2027.

"At ​every step of my ⁠career, what was most valuable to me was making ‌sure everyone had ‌a seat at the table," Westbrook said in a ⁠statement. "With Project B, we're ⁠challenging the norm and bringing a new vision to the intersection of premium sport, culture, and entertainment. We're reimagining the experience with players not only as key value drivers, but also as shareholders and decision ‌makers."

Westbrook, 37, announced his retirement this ​summer after earning an MVP award (2016-17), two scoring titles and nine All-Star selections in an 18-year NBA career with seven teams. He is the league's all-time leader with 209 triple- doubles.

The highest-profile addition to date to the Project B executive team, Westbrook will have ​an equity stake in the league and serve on ‌its board of ‌directors, ⁠according to The Athletic.

Project B has signed several WNBA stars, including Nneka Ogwumike, Jonquel Jones, Alyssa Thomas, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Mitchell and Sophie Cunningham.

Project B, which also plans ‌to add a men's ​basketball component, features six teams ‌with 11-player rosters. ⁠The league ​plans to play games in Asia, Europe and South America.

(--Field ​Level Media)