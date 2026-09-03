Pirates rookie SS Konnor Griffin eyes Friday return

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Sep 03 (Field Level Media) - Pittsburgh Pirates rookie ​shortstop Konnor Griffin is hoping to come off the 60-day injured list on Friday.

Griffin, 20, ‌has been sidelined since early July with an injury to the ⁠knuckle on his left ​ring finger, which was ⁠in a splint for about six weeks.

"It's been ‌driving me nuts ‌watching the games on my phone," Griffin ⁠told reporters on Thursday. "It'll ⁠be fun to finally be back in there competing."

He made his major league debut April 3 and is batting .276 with five home runs, 25 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 59 games. ‌He previously spent time on ​the IL with a right elbow strain.

Griffin played one game at Double-A Altoona and two games at Triple-A Indianapolis on a rehab assignment, going 3-for-11 with two walks and four strikeouts.

"It's just cool to see how my body has been ​able to overcome these injuries," he said. "I feel ‌like it's a ‌good ⁠sign for me. I'm pumped to be back here."

The No. 9 overall pick of the 2024 draft, Griffin signed a nine-year, $140 million deal with the ‌club just days after ​his promotion to the ‌majors.

The Pirates open ⁠a three-game ​home series with the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

(--Field ​Level Media)