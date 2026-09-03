Pirates rookie SS Konnor Griffin eyes Friday return

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Sep 03 (Field Level Media) - Pittsburgh Pirates rookie shortstop Konnor Griffin is hoping to come off the 60-day injured list on Friday.
Griffin, 20, has been sidelined since early July with an injury to the knuckle on his left ring finger, which was in a splint for about six weeks.
"It's been driving me nuts watching the games on my phone," Griffin told reporters on Thursday. "It'll be fun to finally be back in there competing."
He made his major league debut April 3 and is batting .276 with five home runs, 25 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 59 games. He previously spent time on the IL with a right elbow strain.
Griffin played one game at Double-A Altoona and two games at Triple-A Indianapolis on a rehab assignment, going 3-for-11 with two walks and four strikeouts.
"It's just cool to see how my body has been able to overcome these injuries," he said. "I feel like it's a good sign for me. I'm pumped to be back here."
The No. 9 overall pick of the 2024 draft, Griffin signed a nine-year, $140 million deal with the club just days after his promotion to the majors.
The Pirates open a three-game home series with the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.
(--Field Level Media)