Teoscar Hernández delivers a dramatic 9th-inning walk-off double as Dodgers top Cardinals

By Beth Harris, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 3, 2026 at 11:24 p.m.

 
St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker, left, is tagged out at first by Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman after being caught off base during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026, in Los Angeles.

St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker, left, is tagged out at first by Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman after being caught off base during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

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LOS ANGELES — Teoscar Hernández hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the ninth inning off Riley O'Brien, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers over the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 on Thursday night to avoid a sweep.

With one out, Tommy Edman singled to left and stole second and Mookie Betts walked, setting up Hernández who sent a 3-2 pitch into center for the Dodgers' eighth walk-off win of the season.

O'Brien (3-7) blew his sixth save of the season.

The Dodgers were hitless with eight other runners in scoring position before Hernández's hit. He and Edman, who went 4 for 5 batting leadoff in Shohei Ohtani's place, were the only players with hits.

Ohtani got the night off to rest neck, biceps and knee issues.

Cardinals reliever George Soriano loaded the bases with a leadoff walk to Hernández and consecutive two-out walks to pinch-hitter Max Muncy and Kyle Tucker in the eighth before pinch-hitter Dalton Rushing went down swinging.

St. Louis led 2-0 on RBI singles from Joshua Báez in the first and Ramón Urías in the third off Dodgers starter Tarik Skubal.

Cardinals starter Quinn Mathews allowed four hits, struck out four and walked four.

Skubal gave up two runs and tied his career high with 10 hits while striking out six.

Cardinals: RHP Kyle Leahy (10-4, 3.13 ERA) starts Friday's series opener at Colorado against RHP Ryan Feltner (5-9, 5.84).

Dodgers: LHP Blake Snell (2-1, 2.42) starts Friday's series opener against Washington LHP Jackson Kent (1-2, 5.59).

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