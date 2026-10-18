Josh Furlong's AP Top 25: It's BYU's world ... even when the world doubted them

BOULDER, Colo. — It was the game of the week, and BYU delivered.

Few gave the Cougars a chance outside of those who packed LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday evening, but BYU was ready for the top-10 battle. And it's not like BYU got lucky, either.

It's tough to argue that any other result this weekend was more impactful than that of the Cougars.

The following is the ballot I submitted to the Associated Press, which will be counted in the consensus rankings that will be released Sunday afternoon.

1. BYU

A case could be made for Miami to be the No. 1 team this week, but that would be the wrong choice. From the jump, BYU looked like a team ready to fight — and forced a good Notre Dame to play from behind. But even when the Fighting Irish pulled ahead, the Cougars remained composed and got the job done.

Nobody is safe in the top spot it seems, but BYU is as good as any right now to occupy the top spot.

2. Miami

Facing a bitter rival, Miami needed extra time to get the job done. I, personally, don't discredit a team who has to fight for a victory against a rival — even if it's against Florida State. In a weekend of turmoil around the country, the Hurricanes stay put at No. 2 in my ballot.

3. Ohio State

A case could also be made for Ohio State to be the No. 1 team after a win over Indiana. But Saturday's game was anything but smooth, and the Buckeyes lost their starting QB for an undetermined amount of time. Ohio State remains hitched to Jeremiah Smith — a great option — but more is needed.

4. Georgia

I honestly believed Georgia had returned to being a dominant power in college football (not that they've ever really dropped far), but Saturday was a step back. The Bulldogs drop a game to their rival — hence not too much of a drop — but there's definitely room for improvement. I still think Georgia remains one of the best in the country.

5. Notre Dame

What's up with refs and one second left on the clock this season? Yikes! Would the play have made a difference against BYU if Notre Dame had another play to run? We'll never know, but it's clear the Fighting Irish have a talented squad on their hands, and a drop to No. 5 felt like an appropriate landing spot after a close loss.

6. UCLA

Indiana meet UCLA. UCLA meet Indiana. If there ever was a case for a team to follow the Indiana model, it's this UCLA squad under Bob Chesney. The Bruins are good, y'all, and it's time for you to believe it (which means they'll lose this week because I said that. Who would have thought UCLA would be the last undefeated team from the Big Ten?

7. Ole Miss

Ole Miss was a complete team Saturday in a win over Missouri. The Rebels never really gave the Tigers a chance this weekend and looked like a team we all expected at the beginning of the season — welcome back? The loss to Florida remains an interesting side note to the season, but Texas is wondering the same thing after this week.

8. Texas Tech

Admittedly, this was the first week where Texas Tech looked like a formidable team. Maybe Arizona State is really just that bad, but Texas Tech showed out well in a blowout win. I've long held Texas Tech behind BYU and Utah this season, but Saturday was the first game where I felt like maybe the Red Raiders could be legit.

9. Indiana

Indiana isn't the same team as last season — that's clear. But they're also not that far off, either. And a loss to Ohio State is nothing to complain about, even if the loss came on a miscue in the end zone. The missed toe top and two missed field goals were enough to doom a team who traditionally doesn't make mistakes under Curt Cignetti.

10. Utah

What's there to say about Saturday's game other than sometimes you just have to tip your cap to the opponent. Utah was far from perfect but still had enough in the tank to get a win on the road. The Utes are certainly capable of more, but they're still undefeated and feature a solid roster. I dropped Utah a spot this week, but the real test will begin Saturday at home against Houston.

In consideration (alphabetical): Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Oregon State

If you can't see my full ballot below, click here.

Think you can do better? Create your own Top 25 ballot with the KSL Sports Fan Top 25 poll here.