No. 4 Ohio State takes advantage of No. 5 Indiana's miscue to hold on for 19-15 victory

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BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Julian Sayin threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Smith on fourth down early in the fourth quarter Saturday, and No. 4 Ohio State survived what appeared to be the go-ahead score when Nick Marsh's left foot was ruled to be out of bounds as the Buckeyes beat No. 5 Indiana 19-15.

The victory ended Indiana's winning streak at 22 and home winning streak at 19. They were the two longest active streaks in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

But the victory could prove costly for Ohio State (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten). Sayin appeared to injure his right arm in the fourth quarter, left the game and watched the final minutes from the sideline wearing a sling.

"I don't have a ton of details, but it looks like Julian will be out several weeks," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said.

Indiana sure didn't go down easily in the rematch of last year's Big Ten championship game. Trailing 19-7 after Smith's TD catch, the injured Josh Hoover responded by finding Nick Marsh on a 19-yard TD pass and Turbo Richard on the 2-point conversion to make it 19-15 with 10:30 to go.

It looked like he did it again on fourth-and-4 from the Buckeyes 27-yard line when he hooked up with a wide open Marsh in the front corner of the end zone. The fireworks even went off, but Marsh's left foot came down out of bounds and he put his hands on his helmet, knowing what happened. It was first home loss in coach Curt Cignetti's three seasons and the first top-five matchup in Memorial Stadium history.

While the game lived up to the hype, the quarterbacks did not.

Sayin was 15 of 29 for 235 yards with two interceptions for the second straight week. Josh Hoover appeared to hurt his right shoulder in the third quarter but returned for Indiana and finished 20 of 40 for 296 yards with one TD and one lost fumble, his first turnover of the year.

Smith also had an uncharacteristic day, catching only four passes for 68 yards.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes ended a three-game losing streak against top 10 foes and should be moving up in the AP Top 25.

Indiana: The Hoosiers played uncharacteristically, losing two fumbles on offense and giving up a big play on defense.

Ohio State: Visits No. 19 Southern California in two weeks.

Indiana: Visits Michigan next Saturday, seeking a second straight victory in the series for the first time since 1958-59.

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