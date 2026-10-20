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Two brothers honor their father's legacy on a special Utah elk hunt

Posted - Oct. 20, 2026 at 12:01 p.m.

Adam Eakle
 
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When Micah Hansen passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer, he left behind a legacy of service, sacrifice and love for the outdoors. A veteran of 28 years with the Triple Deuce out of Richfield, a firefighter and a devoted family man, Micah was deeply respected throughout his community.

To honor his memory, Johnson Mountain Ranch CWMU in Central Utah awarded his sons, Cade and Cash Hansen, two coveted bull elk tags. As the brothers set out in pursuit of trophy bulls, they carried more than rifles and hunting gear. They carried the lessons, values and memories their father instilled in them.

This story follows their emotional journey through Utah's elk country, highlighting not only the excitement of the hunt, but also the strength of family, the generosity of a community, and the enduring impact of a father whose influence remains present long after his passing.

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