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KSL Outdoors Snapshot of the Week: August 8, 2026

By Adam Eakle, KSL | Posted - Aug. 10, 2026 at 11:25 a.m.

 
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Our KSL Outdoors Snapshot of the Week winner this week had an amazing fishing trip and story from Lake Powell. Blake Yates and his family had a great time chasing striper boils. They would see a few fish boiling but noticed hundreds if not thousands of fish underneath the boil. Blake started jigging a Kastmaster in just 30-feet when this giant 37-inch, 25-pound striper hit. Blake says when they finally netted the fish, everyone on the boat started to scream like little girls. Wow, what a catch, Blake! And to help you celebrate it, we're sending you our big prize from Camp Chef for landing the Snapshot of the Week!

Enter you own Snapshot of the Week entries on our submission page.

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KSL OutdoorsSnapshot Of The Week
Adam Eakle, KSLAdam Eakle
Adam Eakle has been exploring Utah’s outdoors since he could hold a rod and a rifle. As the host of KSL Outdoors, Adam brings his lifelong passion for hunting, fishing, and wild places to viewers each week—highlighting the beauty of Utah’s backcountry and sharing tips for making the most of every adventure.

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