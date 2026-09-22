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Beyond the catch: why this Alaska fishing trip is perfect for the whole family

By Adam Eakle, KSL | Posted - Sept. 22, 2026 at 6:00 p.m.

 
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Estimated read time: Less than a minute

What started as a fishing trip quickly turned into one of the ultimate Alaska adventures. In this episode, we return to Alaskan Anglers Inn in Gustavus, Alaska, where the fishing is every bit as spectacular as the scenery.

From battling trophy halibut and silver salmon to catching black cod for the first time, the action on the water is nonstop. But it was the black cod that surprised us most, earning our vote as the best-tasting fish we've ever caught in Alaska.

The adventure doesn't stop at the dock. Along the way, we encounter humpback whales, orcas, sea lions and brown bears while exploring one of the most beautiful corners of the Last Frontier. We also visit Glacier Bay National Park, pedal fat bikes through wildflower-covered fields, and hike to the remote wreckage of a World War II-era aircraft hidden in the forest near Gustavus.

Visit Alaska Anglers Inn to book your family an Alaska fishing adventure.

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Adam Eakle, KSLAdam Eakle
Adam Eakle has been exploring Utah’s outdoors since he could hold a rod and a rifle. As the host of KSL Outdoors, Adam brings his lifelong passion for hunting, fishing, and wild places to viewers each week—highlighting the beauty of Utah’s backcountry and sharing tips for making the most of every adventure.

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