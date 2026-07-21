Rocky Mountain Airgun Challenge brings international competitors to Utah

The Rocky Mountain Airgun Challenge came to Hobble Creek Canyon in Utah County. It's one of the premiere airgun competitions in the world. Teams from over 20 different countries all compete for cash, bragging rights, and to have a good time.
There are four different events: Big Bore, Speed Silhouette, the Bench Rest and the Precision Marksman Challenge.
Airguns have evolved since pump-action BB guns. They are now precision-shooting guns that are extremely accurate. They still shoot pellets or slugs, but with compressed air, they can shoot farther than ever, with the furthest target at the competition at 290 yards.
For more information, visit rockymountainairgunchallenge.com