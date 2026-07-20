KSL Outdoors Snapshot of the Week: July 18, 2026

Our winner this week has nicknamed this buck mule-deer the "Fire Buck." Stacy Sorenson and her husband are raising their girls to hunt, so looking for big bucks is something they love to do. They once saw a picture of this city buck and decided to try and go find him, and boy did they. Stacy says when you see him in person, it's jaw-dropping, She says it's not every day you get to see a cool cactus buck like this, one of the most awesome deer one can see. That is a giant buck, and the excellent photos won Stacy our big prize for being the Snapshot of the Week.

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