Turkish rescue teams search for 10 missing after cargo ship sinks off Istanbul

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 3, 2026 at 12:44 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 3, 2026 at 12:39 a.m.

 

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ISTANBUL, Sept 3 — Turkish authorities continued searching ​on Thursday for 10 crew members missing after a cargo ship ‌sank off the coast of Istanbul following ⁠a collision with ​another vessel, state-owned ⁠Anadolu Agency reported.

Two Turkish-flagged commercial ‌vessels collided ‌in the Sea of Marmara off ⁠Istanbul on ⁠Wednesday. Authorities said one of the ships, carrying 10 crew members, is believed to have sunk within about 11 minutes of the ‌crash.

Search operations involving the ​coast guard, navy, disaster management agency and other emergency services were continuing on Thursday. Anadolu said 18 vessels, five helicopters, two drones, an aircraft and a naval ​vessel equipped for underwater searches ‌were being ‌deployed ⁠in the operation.

The second ship, which was not damaged in the collision, remained anchored off Silivri. An ‌investigation into the cause ​of the accident ‌is under ⁠way, ​Anadolu said.

(Reporting by Ezgi ErkoyunEditing by Ros ​Russell)

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