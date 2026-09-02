Chinese students marooned in floods unleashed by Typhoon Saudel's rains

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BEIJING, Sept 3 — China warned of flash floods in the ​southeastern province of Fujian while heavy rain trapped teachers and students in a compound ‌in eastern Zhejiang as storms from Typhoon Saudel lashed several regions, ⁠state media said on Thursday.

• ​More than 2,500 teachers ⁠and students were trapped in a school ‌compound in the ‌Zhejiang city of Wenzhou on Wednesday after extreme ⁠rainfall caused flash ⁠floods in the low-lying area, state broadcaster CCTV said.

• Authorities used drones to airlift supplies of food and drinking water to those trapped.

• The typhoon made a third landfall in Fujian's ‌city of Zhangzhou on ​Thursday, after regaining strength in the South China Sea.

• The storm, which brought heavy rainfall to the provinces of Fujian and Zhejiang, is forecast to move west over Guangdong, state broadcaster CCTV said.

• Heavy rainfall in Fujian and ​Guangdong is expected to last until Friday.

• Video ‌images in the ‌Fujian ⁠city of Fuding showed brown floodwaters submerged vehicles as they gushed along low-lying streets, sweeping up debris.

• The city halted work, industrial activities and ‌classes from Wednesday. Schools ​in the cities of ‌Zhangzhou and Quanzhou ⁠also shut.

(Reporting ​by Liz Lee and Shanghai newsroom; Editing by ​Clarence Fernandez)