Chinese students marooned in floods unleashed by Typhoon Saudel's rains

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BEIJING, Sept 3 — China warned of flash floods in the southeastern province of Fujian while heavy rain trapped teachers and students in a compound in eastern Zhejiang as storms from Typhoon Saudel lashed several regions, state media said on Thursday.
• More than 2,500 teachers and students were trapped in a school compound in the Zhejiang city of Wenzhou on Wednesday after extreme rainfall caused flash floods in the low-lying area, state broadcaster CCTV said.
• Authorities used drones to airlift supplies of food and drinking water to those trapped.
• The typhoon made a third landfall in Fujian's city of Zhangzhou on Thursday, after regaining strength in the South China Sea.
• The storm, which brought heavy rainfall to the provinces of Fujian and Zhejiang, is forecast to move west over Guangdong, state broadcaster CCTV said.
• Heavy rainfall in Fujian and Guangdong is expected to last until Friday.
• Video images in the Fujian city of Fuding showed brown floodwaters submerged vehicles as they gushed along low-lying streets, sweeping up debris.
• The city halted work, industrial activities and classes from Wednesday. Schools in the cities of Zhangzhou and Quanzhou also shut.
(Reporting by Liz Lee and Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)