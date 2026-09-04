Major tunnel and underground rescue operations

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 4, 2026 at 7:08 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 4, 2026 at 6:35 a.m.

 
Rescuers work to pull out a survivor from a tunnel linked to a hydropower station following deadly flash floods and mudslides, at a location given as Rasuwa district, Nepal, in this still image taken from a handout video released September 4, 2026. Nepal Army/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT

Rescuers work to pull out a survivor from a tunnel linked to a hydropower station following deadly flash floods and mudslides, at a location given as Rasuwa district, Nepal, in this still image taken from a handout video released September 4, 2026. Nepal Army/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT (REUTERS)

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MUMBAI, Sept 4 — Rescuers pulled two survivors from a tunnel linked to a hydropower ​station on Nepal's Trishuli River on Friday, nine days after a glacier collapse caused a torrent of ice, rock and mud ‌that killed more than 1,300 people and left over 5,600 missing.

Below is a list of ⁠some major rescue operations.

2023 - Rescuers, ​who drilled through debris of rock, ⁠concrete and earth, pulled out 41 workers who were trapped for ‌17 days inside a ‌collapsed tunnel in the Himalayas. The tunnel was a part ⁠of the Char Dham highway that ⁠connected four Hindu pilgrimage sites in northern India.

2018 - A group of 12 boys and their soccer coach who went to explore the Tham Luang cave complex in Thailand became trapped deep inside a flooded cave network after sudden monsoon rains blocked the exit. Following ‌an extensive multi-day international search, divers located ​the group alive deep within the complex and brought out all thirteen safely.

2010 - Thirty-three miners trapped for two months underground by a collapse at the San José mine in Chile's Atacama desert were rescued.

2007 - All 54 miners trapped by a fire underground at a gold mine in Western Australia were rescued in October 2007. The ​fire broke out in a caterpillar truck working underground at the Kanowna Belle ‌gold mine.

2006 - Seventeen ‌miners ⁠were working in the Beaconsfield gold mine on the southern Australian island of Tasmania when it collapsed. Fourteen escaped at once, one was killed, and the remaining two were rescued after surviving for two weeks about ‌one kilometre underground.

2002 - Nine ​miners trapped were rescued from the Quecreek ‌Mine in Pennsylvania in ⁠July 2002 ​after more than 77 hours underground.

(Reporting by Shanima Aniyeri in Mumbai; editing by ​Barbara Lewis)

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