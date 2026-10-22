Strong 7-magnitude earthquake hits China's Tibet region, killing 16 and injuring dozens, state media reports

LHASA, Tibet — At least 16 people have died and dozens were injured after a magnitude 7 earthquake struck China's Tibet region on Thursday, according to state news agency Xinhua.

The epicenter was about 113 miles East-Northeast of the city of Nagqu in the Tibet region, according to the United States Geological Survey.

At least 339 houses have collapsed and the extent of the damage is still being assessed, according to Xinhua. A rescue team has been dispatched to the epicenter.

Railway authorities have suspended train services through the affected areas, according to state media CCTV.

The China Earthquake Administration has activated a level II emergency response, its second-highest tier, Chinese broadcaster CGTN said.

In villages near the epicenter, authorities have found at least two injured people and houses with visible cracks, Reuters reported citing a state broadcaster.

Videos released by local media showed people leaving their homes as the quake struck, Reuters reported.

The average elevation within a 3-mile radius of the epicenter exceeds 2 miles, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

China is no stranger to powerful quakes, especially in southwestern parts of the country where the Eurasian tectonic plate meets the Indian plate, a dramatic collision that creates the mighty Himalayas and the vast Tibetan plateau.

The last comparably-strong earthquake to rock China occurred in January 2024, when a 7.1-magnitude quake hit a mountainous and remote part of China's far western Xinjiang region, killing three people and injuring scores more.

In December 2023, over one hundred people were killed when an earthquake hit China's Jishishan county in Gansu province, northwest China, making it the country's deadliest in nearly a decade.

This is a developing story and will be updated.