Earthquake of magnitude 7 strikes China's Tibet

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Oct 22 — An earthquake of magnitude 7 struck ​China's southwestern region of Tibet at around 10:33 p.m. (1433 GMT) ‌on Thursday, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said.

It ⁠was not immediately ​known if there ⁠were any casualties or damage.

The epicentre ‌was in ‌a high-altitude county in Nagqu, northern ⁠Tibet, at a ⁠depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), and the average elevation within 5 km of the epicentre is about 4,864 metres, CENC data showed.

The quake, ‌the strongest to ​hit China since January 2024, was clearly felt in the local area, CENC said. The epicentre was around 400 km from the Tibetan capital of Lhasa.

In 2010, a magnitude ​7.1 tremor struck Yushu, around ‌280 km away ‌in ⁠neighbouring Qinghai province, killing at least 2,698 people and leaving nearly 300 people missing.

(Reporting by Xiuhao Chen, Yukun ‌Zhang and Liz ​Lee in Beijing, ‌and Gnaneshwar Rajan ⁠in ​Bengaluru; Editing by Aidan Lewis and Timothy ​Heritage)