Denmark sees long-term NATO presence in Greenland after Trump deal

Posted - Sept. 28, 2026 at 9:37 a.m.

Andrew GrayReuters
 
Houses stand in front of the mountain Sermitsiaq, in Nuuk, Greenland, September 19.

Houses stand in front of the mountain Sermitsiaq, in Nuuk, Greenland, September 19.(Tim Barsoe, Reuters)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Denmark expects NATO's long-term presence in Greenland after a U.S. deal.
  • The Arctic Sentry mission aims to defuse tensions from Trump's Greenland interest.
  • Danish Defense Minister highlights NATO's role due to climate change and geopolitical interest.

BRUSSELS — Denmark is confident that NATO will maintain ​a heightened presence in Greenland and the broader Arctic region over the long term following a security agreement ‌with the United States signed last week, the Danish defence minister said on ⁠Monday.

NATO launched a mission ​named Arctic Sentry earlier this ⁠year to boost exercises and patrols in the region ‌as part of an ‌effort to defuse severe tensions within the military ⁠alliance over President Donald ⁠Trump's push to acquire Greenland.

In an interview with Reuters in Brussels, Danish Defense Minister Jeppe Bruus said Copenhagen hoped Arctic Sentry would continue beyond this year and next to become permanent.

Asked if he had clear signals from ‌NATO allies that they were interested ​in such a scenario, Bruus said: "So far we are pretty positive that the increased military presence in Greenland — but also in the Arctic — will continue."

The deal, signed by Trump and the leaders of Denmark and Greenland at the United Nations last week, foresees the U.S. adding two more bases ​beyond its existing one on the semi-autonomous Danish Arctic territory. But ‌it also envisages ‌a ⁠greater role for NATO.

Bruus said such a role would be important as melting ice caused by climate change opens up shipping routes in the Arctic.

"The build-up of interest in the ‌Arctic, also from Russia, ​from China et cetera, demands ‌that NATO has ⁠a greater ​presence in the High North," he said.

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The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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