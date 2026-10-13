Cornell bans fraternity parties for rest of academic year after alleged gang rape

Posted - Oct. 13, 2026 at 2:42 p.m.

Maria TsvetkovaReuters
 
Cornell University during an investigation into alleged sexual assaults at Chi Phi fraternity, in Ithaca, New York, US, October 8, 2026.

Cornell University during an investigation into alleged sexual assaults at Chi Phi fraternity, in Ithaca, New York, US, October 8, 2026. (Angelina Katsanis, Reuters)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Cornell University bans fraternity parties for the academic year after rape allegations.
  • The decision follows a lawsuit by Jane Doe alleging assault by seven fraternity members.
  • President Kotlikoff commits to reviewing fraternity life and enhancing support for assault survivors.

NEW YORK — Cornell University will ban parties and social events at fraternity houses until the ​end of the academic year, its president said on Tuesday, responding to the outcry over an alleged gang rape on campus in 2024.

The measure is the strongest ‌reaction yet from Cornell's leadership to a lawsuit filed by a former undergraduate, Jane Doe, alleging that seven men sexually ⁠assaulted her during a party two years ​ago.

Over the last several weeks, the Ivy League school in Ithaca, New York, and its president, Michael Kotlikoff, have come under heavy criticism from students, faculty and donors over its response to the allegations.

The suspension of parties and social ⁠events will apply to Interfraternity Council houses. The Council ⁠website says Cornell currently has 34 fraternity houses.

"These measures will provide time for a thorough review of fraternity life at Cornell to determine whether and how it can safely continue," Kotlikoff said in the statement.

The Cornell Interfraternity Council did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Since the lawsuit against seven fraternity members, the university and others was ‌filed in September, the Cornell administration has faced student protests, a ​pending no-confidence resolution from faculty, criticism by alumni and a public assembly where students blamed university officials for tolerating what they described as a culture of sexual violence.

None of the men named in the lawsuit have been criminally charged.

"I have spent the past weeks listening to students, faculty, staff, parents, alumni, and trustees, who have shared their feelings of deep connection and sympathy with Jane Doe, anger and frustration that this could ​happen at Cornell," Kotlikoff said.

"Women on our campus continue to question whether they are safe," he said, adding ‌that additional staff ‌would be hired ⁠to support survivors of sexual assault.

Utah reaction

Rally prompted by Cornell case urges men to help prevent sexual violence

Speakers at a Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault rally called for culture change, policy reforms and greater accountability from men in efforts to prevent sexual violence.

Cornell will also work with New York State Police to investigate incidents, he said, and accelerate previous recommendations put forward by a task force on sexual violence.

Thirty-five percent of undergraduate women reported experiencing non-consensual sexual contact involving force or incapacitation since entering ‌Cornell, according to a university ​survey conducted in 2025 and published on its website.

"We ‌must meet this moment ⁠by acknowledging where we ​have fallen short and taking meaningful action," Kotlikoff said.

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The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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