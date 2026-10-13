Germany's Nuremberg airport closes due to aviation emergency

Updated - Oct. 13, 2026 at 5:02 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 13, 2026 at 4:46 a.m.

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FRANKFURT, Oct 13 — Germany's Nuremberg airport ​said on Tuesday that flight operations have been ‌suspended because of an aviation emergency.

In ⁠a statement ​on its website, ⁠the airport did not ‌further specify ‌the reason and said more information ⁠would ⁠follow.

"We received a report of an unclear air emergency," police said on X, adding that in the meantime, ‌the aircraft ​had landed safely in Nuremberg. "Investigations into the cause are currently underway."

Bild reported that a possible drone sighting had already disrupted air traffic at ​the airport overnight ‌into Tuesday, ‌with ⁠three pilots independently reporting an object they had seen during takeoff or landing.

(Reporting ‌by Ludwig Burger, ​Kirsti Knolle ‌and Emanuele Berro; ⁠editing ​by Matthias Williams and Linda ​Pasquini)

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