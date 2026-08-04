Utah officials say Construction Fraud Task Force making progress 1 year after launch

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SALT LAKE CITY — One year after Utah launched a specialized task force aimed at combating residential construction fraud, state leaders said the effort is beginning to show results, including the filing of its first criminal case.

The Residential Construction Fraud Task Force was established Aug. 4, 2025, by the Utah Department of Commerce to address a problem that costs Utah homeowners millions of dollars each year.

"The task force has been very busy," said Blake Young, with the Utah Division of Consumer Protection.

The task force brings together multiple agencies to investigate reports of contractors and home project companies accused of taking money from homeowners and failing to complete promised work.

Last month, the Utah Attorney General's Office filed what officials said is the first criminal case to come out of the task force's work. Prosecutors allege a contractor took thousands of dollars from homeowners who hired him for residential projects.

For state leaders, the criminal filing represents a significant step forward.

"On the criminal side, sometimes this really is just crime," Young said. "People are stealing money from people."

While the case marks the first criminal prosecution tied to the task force, Young said success should not be measured solely by the number of charges filed.

"I would say it's been very successful," he said. "It's hard to ever know how often people don't commit crimes or commit violations because they're worried that people are out there."

Officials said the task force continues to investigate complaints and educate consumers about how to avoid becoming victims.

Young encourages homeowners to thoroughly research contractors before signing contracts or providing payment.

"My favorite case is one that we never have to open because you weren't a fraud in the first place," he said.

The Utah Division of Consumer Protection has published a seven-point checklist for consumers planning home construction or remodeling projects. The checklist includes guidance on verifying licenses, checking references, and understanding contract terms before paying a contractor.

State leaders hope increased enforcement and consumer education will reduce construction-related fraud and prevent homeowners from losing money to dishonest contractors.

Additional information and the consumer checklist are available through the Utah Department of Commerce website.