Multiple wildfires spark across Utah as temperatures soar

EPHRAIM — Multiple wildfires have sparked and spread across Utah as an extreme weekend heat warning was issued across parts of the state.

Saturday's afternoon high, measured at the Salt Lake City International Airport, matched the existing record for Aug. 1, at 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

An extreme heat warning was issued for multiple parts of Utah on Saturday. The warning was in place from noon on Saturday until 9 p.m. Sunday night. (Photo: National Weather Service)

Extreme heat warnings were issued across the northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Tooele Valley and Utah Valley from noon on Saturday until 9 p.m. Sunday night.

The extreme heat comes as multiple wildfires across the state continue to burn, along with a new fire that started Saturday.

Winkle Bob Fire

The Winkle Bob Fire, located southeast of Richfield on Cove Mountain in Sevier County, started on Saturday and prompted multiple people to contact 911 to report it. The Sevier County Sheriff's Office thanked members of the public for informing them of the blaze.

The U.S. Forest Service said three helicopters and seven planes were used to fight the Winkle Bob Fire from the air. Multiple agencies were traveling to the site on the ground, navigating steep, rugged terrain.

Officials asked residents to keep the roads clear for emergency personnel to fight the fire.

Johnson Canyon Fire

Another rapidly growing fire is the Johnson Canyon Fire in Box Elder County.

This fire began as a stubble field fire on Johnson Canyon Road, approximately five miles north of I-84 near Tremonton just after 5 p.m. Saturday, according to a release from the county.

The fire has doubled in size, reaching 700 acres as of Saturday evening, Utah Fire Info said in a social media post. Additionally, structures are being threatened and the town of Portage has been placed in "ready" status for potential evacuations.

"Residents in the area must stay alert, closely monitor official updates, and be prepared to act immediately if mandatory evacuation orders are issued," said the release from the county.

Black Canyon Fire

The Black Canyon Fire, located near the border of Sanpete and Emery counties in central Utah, started Thursday afternoon after a lightning strike, according to Utah Fire Info.

The Black Canyon Fire was estimated at more than 100 acres on Saturday morning, but after two helicopters began to fight the blaze, the size was reduced. The fire is entirely burning on U.S. Forest Service land.

Canyon Road Fire

As of 4:15 p.m., evacuations were lifted in Logan after the Canyon Road Fire forced about 100 people from their homes near the Utah State University campus.

Widemouth 2 Fire

The Widemouth 2 Fire continued to burn Saturday, and a social media post from the U.S. Forest Service said fire activity increased "exponentially" on the fire's northern side by.

The Millard County Sheriff's Office upgraded the evacuation levels in the area Saturday afternoon: Turkey Track Lane, Cemetery Road and all residents south of 300 South to Highway 91 were evacuated. Residents in the town of Kanosh, north of 300 South, were told to prepare to possibly evacuate.

Based on a flyover Saturday evening, the U.S. Forest Service said the fire is approximately 10,300 acres and pushing north, closer to Highway 91.

Additionally, Highway 133 is closed to the perimeter of Kanosh, except to residents. Highway 91 is closed to I-15. The fire had also "established across the Kanosh Canyon," and a spring feeding the city's water supply was shut off, according to a social media post by Utah Fire Info.

"This threat is real to the evacuated areas. We will have no weather reprieve, and the winds are predicted to continue from the south throughout the night," the Forest Service said in the post. "We will keep crews engaged with both aggressive fire suppression, as well as structure protection, throughout the night. More resources are on their way to assist, both ground and air support."

Contributing: Mary Culbertson