Fire in Logan forces evacuations near USU, damages home, vehicles

LOGAN — A fire broke out in Logan late Friday, forcing the evacuation of at least 100 people near the Utah State University campus and damaging multiple structures and vehicles.

The fire, officially named the Canyon Road Fire, was estimated to be about 30 acres by Saturday afternoon, burning near the mouth of Logan Canyon, according to Utah Fire Info.

Later on Saturday, the fire's cause was determined: spontaneous combustion on the far east side of the fire's perimeter, Utah Fire Info announced.

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Residents were evacuated late Friday, and the evacuation radius was quickly expanded shortly after 12:30 a.m. to a 1.5-mile radius around 600 East and Canyon Road, according to the Logan City Police Department. Residents within the evacuation radius were asked to leave immediately, follow directions from emergency personnel and avoid walking through impacted areas.

The Forest Service noted the Logan Ranger District was within the evacuation zone, and no public or visitor services were available there.

Those living on campus at USU were cleared to return around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. At 8 a.m., residents on the south side of Canyon Road were told they could also return home, and at 5 p.m. all residents were given the OK to return.

At 3 a.m., an overnight shelter was made available at Green Canyon High School for evacuated residents who could not return home.

A section of U.S. 89 was closed from 400 East to 1500 East.

At 2 p.m., Utah Fire Info estimated the fire was about 50% contained. A home sustained minor damage from the blaze and eight vehicles and a small outbuilding were destroyed.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Amid the evacuation, officials asked residents not to call 911 for evacuation information unless they had an emergency, adding that updates would be provided through official channels. Cache Valley residents were also encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts through a public warning alert system called Everbridge.

Contributing: Mary Culbertson