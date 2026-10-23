Utah fans camp out as 'College GameDay' returns for second straight week

SALT LAKE CITY — College football's national spotlight is back in Utah for the second straight week, and University of Utah fans are making sure they're part of the experience.

With ESPN's "College GameDay" in Salt Lake City ahead of the matchup between No. 10 Utah and No. 14 Houston, students have spent days camping out for a chance to secure their spot, experience the atmosphere and potentially compete for a million-dollar kick.

For some, that means sacrificing sleep. For others, it's an opportunity to meet fellow fans and be part of a memorable weekend for Utah football.

Utah fans eye another million-dollar moment

The excitement surrounding the million-dollar kick follows a remarkable moment during last week's "College GameDay" broadcast in Provo.

A BYU student made the kick in two tries, earning $1 million from Pat McAfee. Ryan Smith, owner of the Utah Jazz and Utah Mammoth, and his business partner Ryan Sweeney each contributed another $1 million, bringing the total to $3 million.

Now, Ute fans are hoping for an opportunity to make their own mark.

Hunter Perrero, a University of Utah junior, is confident he can do even better.

"It took him two tries. When I get the option tonight, it's going to take me one try, and I'll put it through the uprights," Perrero said.

Perrero's confidence reflects the competitive spirit surrounding the event, as fans hope to turn an already memorable weekend into an unforgettable one.

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Spider-Man scores a $3 million payday with kick at BYU's 'College GameDay' Dressed as Spider-Man, BYU student Carter Smith missed his first field goal attempt Saturday morning but connected on his second, winning $3 million during ESPN's College GameDay broadcast.

Campout brings fans together

While the chance to win $1 million is a major draw, the experience has also created opportunities for students to connect.

Nick Tripp, a University of Utah senior, was toward the end of the line, camping alongside students he had only recently met.

"It's a community. I didn't know these guys until five minutes ago. We just started talking, but these guys are awesome. They started hanging out. That's the type of people our school and community brings," Tripp said.

The campout has given students a shared experience before the teams even take the field. For Perrero, the commitment has meant going several days with little sleep as he and his friends prepared for this weekend.

Utah Utes students and fans hold signs and camp out for ESPN College GameDay on Friday. (Photo: Jason Hammer, KSL)

"We haven't slept in at least three days preparing for this. So, we're ready to stay awake and stay warm," Perrero said.

Beyond the national television exposure, Utah fans have another reason to be excited: a matchup against No. 14 Houston at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The Utes enter the game ranked No. 10 nationally, setting up a top-15 matchup that adds to the anticipation surrounding the weekend.

For Perrero, the atmosphere of a night game in Salt Lake City is something opposing fans should experience for themselves.

"If you have not been to Rice-Eccles Stadium in a night game, in a game like this, you're in for a treat," Perrero said. "They don't call us the MUSS for a reason. We're the 'Mighty Utah Student Section,' and it's gonna be electric."

The return of "College GameDay" gives Utah another opportunity to showcase its football program and passionate fanbase on a national stage.

Faith in the Utes

For Tripp, the excitement comes down to believing in the team he supports.

"You have to have faith in your team. If you don't got it, you shouldn't even be here. We're out here camping for our team. I trust that we're going to win tomorrow," Tripp said.

Tripp also had a practical plan for what he would do with a million-dollar prize.

"Student loans off rip. Got to get those out the way," he said. "I'd probably buy off my car, finish it off. Buy some fun stuff, obviously."

With fans camping out, a national television audience watching and a top-15 matchup ahead, Utah is getting its turn in the spotlight after BYU hosted "College GameDay" the previous week.

For the students lining up outside Rice-Eccles Stadium, the weekend is about more than a football game. It's a chance to represent their school, connect with fellow fans and potentially walk away with a life-changing prize.