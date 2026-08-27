What Meta settlement actually changes for Utah kids

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah spent three years arguing in court that Meta would never protect kids on its own. On Wednesday, the state announced what that fight produced: a $12.2 billion settlement that forces sweeping child safety changes to Instagram and Facebook, among the largest consumer protection settlements in U.S. history and the most far-reaching action any government has taken against a social media company.

The number is historic, rivaled only by the Big Tobacco settlements of the 1990s.

Utah is expected to receive $212 million over the next decade, and up to $301 million if Snap, TikTok and YouTube agree to similar terms. For parents, though, the real story is what changes on their kids' phones. The settlement still needs court approval, and Commissioner Margaret Woolley Busse told KSL that most changes will take effect in about six months. Here is what's coming.

The changes your kids will notice

A two-hour daily limit. Instagram and Facebook combined will cap young users at two hours per day, with mandatory "Productive Pause" breaks after 15, 60 and 90 minutes of continuous scrolling. The limit runs for five years, and tightens to 60 minutes per platform for a decade if the other major platforms sign on.

Nights are off — a nighttime block cuts off child access entirely from midnight to 6 a.m.

School hours go quiet. During the school year, no push notifications will reach children on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., or late at night. The apps will stop buzzing in backpacks during algebra.

These unprecedented reforms will help protect millions of children, and they make clear that Meta could have chosen to implement these changes and protect children all along. –Utah Gov. Spencer Cox

The algorithm gets an off switch. Users under 18 will have the option of a feed that isn't personalized, meaning one that isn't built to learn what keeps them scrolling and serve them more of it.

Beauty filters and like counts get reined in. The settlement limits the social comparison features research has tied to poor youth mental health, and requires stronger safeguards against bullying and content promoting eating disorders, suicide and self-harm.

Age checks get real. Meta must verify how old its young users actually are, and give parents stronger, easier controls.

An independent auditor, along with the settling states, will regularly test whether the features are implemented and whether they actually work.

Why Utah is at the center of this

Utah's Division of Consumer Protection filed its complaint against Meta in October 2023, with Director Katherine Hass leading the effort. The state built the case over three years alongside 46 other states, D.C. and several territories, alleging Meta designed Instagram with addictive features, knowingly exposed young users to serious mental health harms, and misled the public about how safe its platforms were.

"More than three years ago, I said that without strong action, social media companies would not make the changes necessary to protect our children," Gov. Spencer Cox said Wednesday, announcing the settlement. "These unprecedented reforms will help protect millions of children, and they make clear that Meta could have chosen to implement these changes and protect children all along."

Attorney General Derek Brown put it more bluntly: "For the first time, Meta must put kids' safety ahead of its business model."

The agreement also resolves the states' claims over Meta's sharing of users' nonpublic information with third parties, including Cambridge Analytica ahead of the 2016 election.

What parents should do now

The six-month runway means nothing changes on your kid's phone tomorrow. But Busse says parents shouldn't wait.

"Parents can take several proactive steps today," Busse said. "While many of the changes Meta has agreed to will take effect in about six months, it's important for parents to utilize the parental tools currently available. The risks to kids still remain. Staying engaged and vigilant is crucial. Open discussions about social media use and ongoing monitoring of their interactions can make a significant difference."

The state's official guidance runs in the same direction: delay introducing social media as long as possible, use the new safety features under parental supervision, and keep talking with your kids about the risks of excessive use.

The settlement hands parents better tools. It doesn't do the job for them.

Utah bet three years ago that platforms would never make these changes voluntarily — this week, Meta ran out of choices.