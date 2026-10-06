Utah governor signs order for 'pro-human' AI integration into state government

SALT LAKE CITY — Can artificial intelligence be pro-human?

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox thinks so, a stance he demonstrated once again Tuesday by signing an executive order establishing "a structured, pro-human framework for artificial intelligence integration across state government," according to a release from the governor's office.

The order directly builds on the state's pro-human AI initiative announced in December 2025.

That initiative identified six pillars through which to approach pro-human AI: workforce, industry, state government, academia, public policy and learning.

"The choice between innovation and safety in government is a false one," Cox said in a statement. "AI represents a generational opportunity to better serve Utahns, but technology must always remain accountable to the people. By ensuring our approach is strictly human-guided and human-enhancing, Utah is demonstrating how state government can lead the nation in deploying cutting-edge technology while preserving individual liberty, privacy, and human dignity."

More specifically, the order outlines specific roles and responsibilities for government entities across the Beehive State.

The Department of Government Operations will lead statewide AI-driven process improvements, establish technical safeguards against cybersecurity threats and rogue AI agents, and implement the State-Endorsed Digital Identity Framework for cryptographically verifiable digital credentials and privacy protection, according to the governor's office.

The Division of Technology Services will collaborate with the Division of Human Resource Management to design and implement a "comprehensive AI literacy training strategy" for all state agency employees, as well as specialized training for agency AI leads.

Other state agencies, the governor's office said, will evaluate cost-effective AI work processes, with a focus on training and upskilling opportunities that equip employees to grow alongside AI, actively investigate citizen-facing automated workflows with human-in-the-loop review for determinations affecting individual rights and maintain full transparency regarding AI inputs and roles in decision-making.

"State government must exemplify both operational excellence and ethical responsibility as we adopt these powerful technologies," Marvin Dodge, commissioner of the Utah Department of Government Operations and Pro-Human AI Task Force member, said in a statement. "Through comprehensive employee literacy, robust technical safeguards, and privacy-preserving digital identity frameworks, we are empowering our workforce to innovate safely and deliver faster, more transparent outcomes for all Utahns."